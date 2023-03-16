42-coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.69 (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 23% against the dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $25,039.09 or 0.99955444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00315362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00023648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013387 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000223 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.