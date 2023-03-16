7,400 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 471,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,738. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

