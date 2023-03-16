74,624 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.33. 5,803,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,732,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $133.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

