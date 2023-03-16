7,569 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FCOM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,862. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

