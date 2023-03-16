840 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

