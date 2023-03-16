8,660 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,729,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 496.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.