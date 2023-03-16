8,660 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,729,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 496.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.