897 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

IBM opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.