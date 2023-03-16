Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,643,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $17,396,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $97.80 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.