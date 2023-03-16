AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Cut by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

