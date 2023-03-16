AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.