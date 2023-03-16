Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

