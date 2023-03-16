Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $270,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $211,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

ADP opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

