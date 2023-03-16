Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

