Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE LPG opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.68%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.