Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

