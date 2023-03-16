Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

