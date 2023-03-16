Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 201 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $390.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

