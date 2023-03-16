Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 8,170 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 9,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 3.1 %

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $312.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.