ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 610,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

