ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $33.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACAD stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 166,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

