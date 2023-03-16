ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $25.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 166,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,178. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.