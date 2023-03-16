Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the February 13th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ATNM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 195,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,029. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $15.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
