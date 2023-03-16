Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

GOLF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. 33,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,217. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock worth $101,811,476. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

