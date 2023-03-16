Addison Capital Co Has $391,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 962,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

