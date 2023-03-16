Addison Capital Co Sells 214 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.52. 2,656,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

