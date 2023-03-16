Addison Capital Co Sells 35,201 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Addison Capital Co lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,201 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,794,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,416,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

