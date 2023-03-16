Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Comcast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22% Comcast 4.42% 18.40% 6.14%

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comcast has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 1.99 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.89 Comcast $121.43 billion 1.25 $5.37 billion $1.19 30.16

This table compares Adeia and Comcast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Comcast has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comcast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and Comcast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Comcast 2 9 13 0 2.46

Adeia presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.29%. Comcast has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Comcast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Comcast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Comcast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Comcast pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Adeia pays out -6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comcast pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Comcast has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Comcast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Adeia beats Comcast on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand. The Media segment consists of NBCUniversal’s television and streaming platforms, including national, regional, and international cable networks. The Studios segment focuses on NBCUniversal’s film and television studio production and distribution operations. The Theme Parks segment operates Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida, Hollywood, California, Osaka, Japan, and Beijing, China. The Sky segment provides operations of Sky, one of Europe’s entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, broadband, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network, and Sky Sports networks. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

