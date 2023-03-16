Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average is $334.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

