Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Shares of ADBE traded up $12.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $346.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

