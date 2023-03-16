Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.30-15.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.28. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.30-$15.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.59.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.17. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,750,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.