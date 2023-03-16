ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Up 12.8% in February

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 7,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $18,754,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ADT by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT Announces Dividend

NYSE ADT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 3,396,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.