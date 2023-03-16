AdTheorent’s (ADTH) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADTH. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AdTheorent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Shares of AdTheorent stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.53. 184,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. AdTheorent has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdTheorent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

