Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of AEIS opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,929,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

