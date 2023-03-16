Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

AEIS traded up $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,472. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

