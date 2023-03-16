Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$43.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.56.
Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Company Profile
Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.
