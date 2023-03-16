Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) Short Interest Update

Advantagewon Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Advantagewon Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANTGF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Advantagewon Oil has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Advantagewon Oil Company Profile

Advantagewon Oil Corp. operates as a junior exploration company. It provides oil and gas exploration, development, production and marketing in Texas. The company has acquired three properties: Saratoga, La Vernia and Lerma. The company was founded on July 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

