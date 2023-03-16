Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aedifica Stock Performance

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Aedifica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.