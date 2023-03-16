Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Price Performance
Shares of AENZ remained flat at $2.62 on Thursday. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.57.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
