Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,731,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,541 shares.The stock last traded at $55.70 and had previously closed at $56.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.