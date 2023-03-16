Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Up 7.2%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 1,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $243,991.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,850 shares of company stock worth $1,867,454 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.