Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Up 7.2%

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57. 1,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
