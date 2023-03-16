Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 1,366,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,040. The stock has a market cap of $355.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $740,211.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

About Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 700,644 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 697,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

