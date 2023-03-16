Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 1,366,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,040. The stock has a market cap of $355.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.72.
In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $740,211.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
