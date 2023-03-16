AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00K-$700.00K, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 million.
AEye stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 111,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. AEye has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.77.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). AEye had a negative net margin of 2,294.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AEye by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AEye by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AEye by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AEye during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
