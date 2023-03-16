ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGESY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.65) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $42.25 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

