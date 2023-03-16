ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $41.84 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.65) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.