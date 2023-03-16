agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 20.5% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,177. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

agilon health Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.