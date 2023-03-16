agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 4.4% After Analyst Upgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 541,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,141,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.
Insider Activity at agilon health
In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,177. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
agilon health Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.09.
About agilon health
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
Featured Articles
