AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

