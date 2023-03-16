AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
AGNC Investment Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $23.85.
