Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 350,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.6 %

ABNB stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.99. 7,668,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.