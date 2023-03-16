Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.51

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 550971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

