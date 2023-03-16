Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Insider Julian Jarman Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB – Get Rating) insider Julian Jarman sold 4,000,000 shares of Albion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$308,000.00 ($205,333.33).

Albion Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Albion Resources Company Profile

Albion Resources Limited acquires, explores for, and evaluates various resource projects in Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lennard Shelf project that covers an area of approximately 319 square kilometers in Kimberly Region, Western Australia; and the Leinster project covering an area of approximately 42 square kilometers in the East Murchison Mineral field of Western Australia.

