Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB) Insider Julian Jarman Sells 4,000,000 Shares

Albion Resources Limited (ASX:ALB – Get Rating) insider Julian Jarman sold 4,000,000 shares of Albion Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$308,000.00 ($205,333.33).
Albion Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.
Albion Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.